Mortal remains of BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj being taken for last rites

The sudden demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and popular leader Sushma Swaraj has sent shockwaves across the country. After the former external affairs minister breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, tributes poured in for her. Watch this video to know more.