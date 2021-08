Mortal remains of Kalyan Singh to be brought to Narora Ganga Ghat in the afternoon

The last rites of Kalyan Singh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan, will be performed today at Basi Ghat on the banks of Ganga in Narora of Bulandshahr district. All the preparations for this are going on in full swing. Many cabinet ministers are expected to attend the funeral.