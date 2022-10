Mulayam Singh Yadav : Funeral will be held in Saifai today, many Big leaders will be involved

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be given a last farewell in Saifai today. Apart from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, many big leaders will attend the funeral.