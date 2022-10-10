NewsVideos

Mulayam Singh's body will reach Saifai by 5 pm on Tuesday

|Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today at the age of 82. His last rites will be performed tomorrow. The body will reach Saifai by 5 pm. CM Yogi will pay tribute to him in Saifai.

