Mulayam Singh's body will reach Saifai by 5 pm on Tuesday

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today at the age of 82. His last rites will be performed tomorrow. The body will reach Saifai by 5 pm. CM Yogi will pay tribute to him in Saifai.