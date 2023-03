videoDetails

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan lodged FIR in Bandra police station

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

Film actor Salman Khan has lodged an FIR in the Mumbai-Bandra police station. For some time, Salman Khan was receiving threatening letters and emails. FIR has been lodged against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie.