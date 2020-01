Mumbai 'Free Kashmir Girl' may not be charged, Maharashtra minister

A girl named Mahek Mirza Prabhu, holding a free Kashmir placard during a protest at Gateway of India in Mumbai may not be charged. Minister in Maharastra govt Anil Deshmukh says, ''Initially we thought her intention must be anti-national but after collecting more information we realized that she might be talking about the current lockdown situation in Jammu and Kashmir.''