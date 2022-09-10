Mumbai News: Big disclosure on 'Grave' in 48 hours!

Controversy has erupted over the maintenance work of the tomb of 1993 bomb blasts convict Yakub Memon in Mumbai. The BJP has claimed that Memon's grave has been beautified and efforts are on to convert it into a place of worship.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

