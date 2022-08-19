NewsVideos

Mumbai News: Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali West

A four storeyed building named Geetanjali has collapsed in Boriwali West, Mumbai. The Fire brigade has reached on the spot and has started rescue operation. Search work is also underway to check if anyone is trapped beneath the debris.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
