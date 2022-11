Murder Case: 3 people murdered in Delhi's Harinagar, 2 accused arrested

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

In West Delhi's Harinagar area, a young man and his girlfriend were thrown out of a beauty parlor job and slapped after an argument proved fatal for a businessman and his wife. On Tuesday morning, the youth along with friends stormed the businessman's house and stabbed the couple to death.