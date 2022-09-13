Nabanna Abhiyan: Clashes between BJP workers and police in parts of Bengal

In West Bengal, the BJP has waged a war in Bengal against the Mamata Banerjee government and BJP workers have taken to the streets in many cities of Bengal including Kolkata. BJP's Naban Chalo campaign continues in West Bengal. BJP workers are protesting at many places.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

