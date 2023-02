videoDetails

Nagaland: PM Modi launches scathing attack on congress during election rally in Dimapur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Nagaland visit. Meanwhile, during the election rally in Dimapur, PM lashed out at Congress and said, 'Congress ran Nagaland remotely'.