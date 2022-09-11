Namaste India: 2 communities clash over Ganpati Visarjan, accused of throwing slippers at the idol of God

Violence has taken place in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh over Ganpati Visarjan. After the violence, Section 144 has been imposed in the area. On the day of Ganpati immersion, there was fierce stone pelting after a dispute between two communities.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

