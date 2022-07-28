NewsVideos

Namaste India: 30 crore cash, 5 kg gold recovered from Arpita's flat

The home of Arpita Mukherjee, who was detained in connection with a teacher recruitment scam, has been searched since yesterday. In addition to 5 kg of gold, the ED has recovered 30 crore in cash from this apartment.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
