Namaste India: A conspiracy to murder was hatched through 'Black Freedom' group!

There has been a big disclosure in the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, Maharashtra. The Black Freedom Group's connection to the murder of Umesh Kolhe has come to the fore due to posting in support of Nupur Sharma. The conspiracy to assassinate Umesh Kolhe started from the Black Freedom Group itself. Umesh Kolhe and his friend Dr Yusuf were both associated with the WhatsApp group Black Freedom.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, Maharashtra. The Black Freedom Group's connection to the murder of Umesh Kolhe has come to the fore due to posting in support of Nupur Sharma. The conspiracy to assassinate Umesh Kolhe started from the Black Freedom Group itself. Umesh Kolhe and his friend Dr Yusuf were both associated with the WhatsApp group Black Freedom.