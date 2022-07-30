Namaste India: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologizes to the President
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologized to President Draupadi Murmu over the word 'national wife'. He wrote a letter to the President on Friday apologizing to him. In his letter, he said that those words had come out of me by mistake.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologized to President Draupadi Murmu over the word 'national wife'. He wrote a letter to the President on Friday apologizing to him. In his letter, he said that those words had come out of me by mistake.