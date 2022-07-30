NewsVideos

Namaste India: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologizes to the President

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologized to President Draupadi Murmu over the word 'national wife'. He wrote a letter to the President on Friday apologizing to him. In his letter, he said that those words had come out of me by mistake.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
