Namaste India: Church priest arrested for conversion of Hindus

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

In Fatehpur district of UP, the matter of conversion of Hindus in the church has come to the fore again. On information about the conversion, the police raided the church and arrested the priest Vijay Masih. The police have also recovered four Aadhar cards of different names and addresses from the priest. During the interrogation of the police, Pastor Vijay Masih has admitted to the conversion of religion.