Namaste India: Congress party MLA Vikramaditya accused of domestic violence

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Congress party MLA Vikramaditya Singh. His wife has leveled allegations of Relu violence against Vikramaditya Singh. A warrant has also been issued against the family members of MLA Vikramaditya.