Namaste India: CUET exam begins from today, more than 14 lakh students will appear

CUET 2022 Exam Phase-1 is starting from today. The Phase-I exam of CUET will be held on 15, 16, 19 and 20 July 2022. Whereas CUET 2022 Phase-2 exam will be held from August 4 to August 20. NTA has released the admit card of CUET.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
CUET 2022 Exam Phase-1 is starting from today. The Phase-I exam of CUET will be held on 15, 16, 19 and 20 July 2022. Whereas CUET 2022 Phase-2 exam will be held from August 4 to August 20. NTA has released the admit card of CUET.

