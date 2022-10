Namaste India: FIR registered against the management company of the bridge

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the Bridge Management Company. At least 132 people were killed when a cable bridge over the Machu river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town on Sunday evening. It is being told that more than 400 people were present on the bridge at the time of the accident.