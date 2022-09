Namaste India: Former RJD MLC misbehaved with DSP, supporters got angry when police made them sit in the police station

In Patna, the capital of Bihar, the son of former MLC of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Anwar Ahmed entered the police station and misbehaved with the DSP.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

In Patna, the capital of Bihar, the son of former MLC of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Anwar Ahmed entered the police station and misbehaved with the DSP.