Namaste India: Hanuman Chalisa recitation after namaz at Lulu Mall

After Namaz in Lulu Mall, Lucknow, a video of Hanuman Chalisa reading has now surfaced. Inside Lulu Mall, two youths were seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa while chanting Jai Shri Ram. The security of the mall present on the spot caught both the youths and handed them over to the police. The police took both the youths into their custody.

|Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
