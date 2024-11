videoDetails

Badhir News: Amit Shah makes huge remark on Muslims

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 06:10 PM IST

Badhir News: Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting today before Jharkhand elections 2024. Addressing a rally in Jharkhand, Amit Shah said, 'Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims'. Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon.