Namaste India: How did an ambulance that save lives become the 'killer' of 4 people?

A horrific accident has occurred near the toll plaza in Kundapur taluk area of ​​Udupi district of Karnataka. A shocking video of this incident has also surfaced. But the way in which a cow's life is saved is also being discussed.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
A horrific accident has occurred near the toll plaza in Kundapur taluk area of ​​Udupi district of Karnataka. A shocking video of this incident has also surfaced. But the way in which a cow's life is saved is also being discussed.

