Namaste India: How did an ambulance that save lives become the 'killer' of 4 people?
A horrific accident has occurred near the toll plaza in Kundapur taluk area of Udupi district of Karnataka. A shocking video of this incident has also surfaced. But the way in which a cow's life is saved is also being discussed.
A horrific accident has occurred near the toll plaza in Kundapur taluk area of Udupi district of Karnataka. A shocking video of this incident has also surfaced. But the way in which a cow's life is saved is also being discussed.