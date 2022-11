Namaste India: Madrassas under Uttarakhand Waqf to have dress code

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

The Uttarakhand government is going to take important steps regarding madrassas. Dress code is being implemented for the students getting education in madrassas of Uttarakhand. Students in the madrassa will no longer be able to get training by wearing the clothes of their choice.