Namaste India: Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence on Friday. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who is on a four-day visit to Delhi. Discussed issues like GST arrears for her state with PM.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

