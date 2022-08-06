Namaste India: Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence on Friday. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who is on a four-day visit to Delhi. Discussed issues like GST arrears for her state with PM.
