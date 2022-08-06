NewsVideos

Namaste India: Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence on Friday. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who is on a four-day visit to Delhi. Discussed issues like GST arrears for her state with PM.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence on Friday. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who is on a four-day visit to Delhi. Discussed issues like GST arrears for her state with PM.

All Videos

Voting begins for Vice Presidential election; PM Modi casts his vote first
17:27
Voting begins for Vice Presidential election; PM Modi casts his vote first
Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva?
5:18
Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva?
Namaste India: Who will be the new Vice President of the country
3:16
Namaste India: Who will be the new Vice President of the country
The havoc of Lumpy disease spreading among animals in Rajasthan
3:15
The havoc of Lumpy disease spreading among animals in Rajasthan
Major accident in Udhampur; 8 students injured
3:8
Major accident in Udhampur; 8 students injured

Trending Videos

17:27
Voting begins for Vice Presidential election; PM Modi casts his vote first
5:18
Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva?
3:16
Namaste India: Who will be the new Vice President of the country
3:15
The havoc of Lumpy disease spreading among animals in Rajasthan
3:8
Major accident in Udhampur; 8 students injured
Mamata Banerjee,Mamata Banerjee PM Modi Meeting,pm modi meeing Mamata Banerjee,Mamata Banerjee news,Mamata Banerjee in Delhi,ममता बनर्जी,mamata banerjee meets pm modi,mamata banerjee meets modi,mamata banerjee vs modi,pm modi meets mamata banerjee,mamata banerjee pm modi,mamata modi meeting,mamata meets modi,mamata banerjee meet,mamata banerjee delhi visit,mamata banerjee delhi,Mamta Banerjee,