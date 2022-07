Namaste India: Maulvi Chishti of Ajmer Dargah arrested

The cleric of Ajmer Dargah Salman Chishti has been arrested by the police for threatening the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Salman Chishti had announced a reward for killing Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

