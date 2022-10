Namaste India: Miss Gorakhpur Simran Gupta sells tea for living | Watch

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

Today in Namaste India, watch an inspiring story that will leave you stunned. Simran Gupta, who lives in Gorakhpur, won the title of Miss Gorakhpur and now she is earning money for her brother's treatment by running a tea stall in the name of Model Chai Wali.