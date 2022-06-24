Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession

In Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, the groom took out a procession on a bulldozer instead of a bullock cart, mare or wagon. People were also stunned to see this. The groom, an engineer by profession, thoroughly enjoyed it. Now this video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

In Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, the groom took out a procession on a bulldozer instead of a bullock cart, mare or wagon. People were also stunned to see this. The groom, an engineer by profession, thoroughly enjoyed it. Now this video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.