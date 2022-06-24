NewsVideos

Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession

In Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, the groom took out a procession on a bulldozer instead of a bullock cart, mare or wagon. People were also stunned to see this. The groom, an engineer by profession, thoroughly enjoyed it. Now this video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
In Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, the groom took out a procession on a bulldozer instead of a bullock cart, mare or wagon. People were also stunned to see this. The groom, an engineer by profession, thoroughly enjoyed it. Now this video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

All Videos

E-rickshaws powered by used Audi E-tron batteries are coming to India soon
E-rickshaws powered by used Audi E-tron batteries are coming to India soon
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Zee News exclusive conversation with MLA Mahendra Dalvi
12:18
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Zee News exclusive conversation with MLA Mahendra Dalvi
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
16:35
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
3:25
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
1:49
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today

Trending Videos

E-rickshaws powered by used Audi E-tron batteries are coming to India soon
12:18
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Zee News exclusive conversation with MLA Mahendra Dalvi
16:35
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
3:25
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
1:49
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
Bulldozer Baba,Bulldozer,Groom on bulldozer,prayagraj bulldozer,bulldozer action in up,bulldozer in mp,bulldozer action,Prayagraj bulldozer action,bulldozer action in prayagraj,bulldozer in prayagraj,baba bulldozer,bulldozer king,groom bulldozer,bulldozer groom,bulldozer back in action,groom arrived on bulldozer,groom arrives on bulldozer,up groom on bulldiozer,yogi bulldozer,groome wedding on bulldozer,baba ka bulldozer,Betul,Namaste India,Viral video,