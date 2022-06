Namaste India : Municipal president bathed with mud

In Maharajganj, women tied the hands and feet of the municipal president and bathed them in mud-filled water. It is believed in the village that by doing this it would rain and people would not have to face drought.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

In Maharajganj, women tied the hands and feet of the municipal president and bathed them in mud-filled water. It is believed in the village that by doing this it would rain and people would not have to face drought.