Namaste India : Mysterious lights spotted in the sky of many cities in Uttar Pradesh

The mysterious light seen in the sky of many cities in Uttar Pradesh has surprised people. People kept looking at this light for a long time and kept discussing it.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

The mysterious light seen in the sky of many cities in Uttar Pradesh has surprised people. People kept looking at this light for a long time and kept discussing it.