Namaste India: Nitish Kumar's 'dream' PM's post should be 'apna'!

Nitish Kumar: The way Nitish Kumar changed his side with the Grand Alliance after separating from the BJP, it was only then that there were speculations that Nitish has left the BJP to become the Prime Minister. Now posters in the capital Patna are also giving its testimony.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

