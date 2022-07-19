Namaste India: Now the hijab controversy arose from the college of Maharashtra

Controversy has started once again regarding the hijab. This time Maharashtra has become the center of the hijab controversy. Here the girl students have accused the college administration of removing the hijab. While the college administration has denied the allegations.

