Namaste India: Politics intensifies on the survey of madrasas

The survey of madrassas running without government recognition has started in UP and there is constant opposition to this survey. The politics is getting intensified on the survey of madrasas and according to the information received, in Amroha, a public school was registered in the name of madrasa.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
