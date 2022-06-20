Namaste India: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED for the fourth time today in National Herald case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED today for the fourth round of questioning in the National Herald case. At the same time, the Congress party will protest on the matter of this inquiry.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

