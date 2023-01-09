NewsVideos
Namaste India: Red alert of cold in 4 states!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Entire North India including Delhi is facing the brunt of severe cold and cold wave. The mercury in the capital has remained below 2 degrees. Red alert of cold has been issued in 4 states.

