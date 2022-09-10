Namaste India: Ruby Khan immerses Ganesha's idol, sets an example of communal harmony

Ruby Khan Aligarh Muslim woman along with husband and two sisters reached Narwar Ghat in Narora in Bulandshahr district. He said he was not afraid of fatwas. He has faith in the devotion of Lord Ganesha. His faith is unwavering.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

