Namaste India: Russian President Putin announces occupation of Luhansk province

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on television on Monday that Russia had clinched victory in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk. Before this, the Ukrainian army left its last stronghold and left.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

