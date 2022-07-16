NewsVideos

Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees

A family member of one of the four injured in the violence in Karnataka's Kerur on Friday threw back the money given by the politician. Please tell that when Siddaramaiah's car started running, a woman threw money on the car saying that she did not need the money.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
A family member of one of the four injured in the violence in Karnataka's Kerur on Friday threw back the money given by the politician. Please tell that when Siddaramaiah's car started running, a woman threw money on the car saying that she did not need the money.

