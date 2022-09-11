Namaste India: The infamous Gogi gang took responsibility for the murder of a well-known builder, wrote a post on social media

Amit Gupta Murder Case: Gangster Deepak Boxer has taken responsibility for the murder of renowned builder Amit Gupta. Deepak Boxer is currently absconding. He has told about the murder by writing a post on social media.

Sep 11, 2022

