NewsVideos

Namaste India : Video of a woman pulling a bullock cart in Madhya Pradesh goes viral

|Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
In the viral video, a woman is dragging herself in a bullock cart with all her belongings. Watch this report.

All Videos

Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election

Trending Videos

3:38
Government is targeting Muslims, says Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf survey
5:46
Russian President Putin gave a big warning to Western countries
3:21
Will abide by wishes of Congress people: Ashok Gehlot on President poll run
3:11
20 tonnes of heroin seized from Mumbai's JNPT port
5:49
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress president election
Rajgarh Viral Video,rajgarh news,rajgarh news mp,rajgarh latest news,Rajgarh,MP News,rajgarh news today,rajgarh news in hindi,Latest News,rajgarh today news,Madhya Pradesh news,rajgarh wonan viral video news,Hindi News,rajgarh hindi news,rajgarh latest video,mp news updates,Rajgarh woman bailgadi Viral video,