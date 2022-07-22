NewsVideos

Namaste India: What is the new controversy over Namaz at Prayagraj railway station?

In Prayagraj's platform number 1 waiting room, the matter of offering mass prayers has also come to the fore. Maulana offered Namaz collectively in the waiting room of the junction. In the waiting room, Maulana offered Namaz collectively with the Jamaat.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
In Prayagraj's platform number 1 waiting room, the matter of offering mass prayers has also come to the fore. Maulana offered Namaz collectively in the waiting room of the junction. In the waiting room, Maulana offered Namaz collectively with the Jamaat.

All Videos

The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
24:17
The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory
17:14
Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
2:18
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
1:35
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India

Trending Videos

24:17
The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
17:14
Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory
2:18
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
1:35
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India
Railway station,prayagraj railway station,Prayagraj,Prayag railway station,news nation,varanasi railway station,Train station,jumme ki namaz,nathnagar railway station,prayagraj news,rajahmundry railway station,bhagalpur railway station,namaz vs hunuman chalisa on news nation,Kanpur railway station,New Delhi Railway Station,Bilaspur railway station,Allahabad Railway Station,pragyraj namaz,namaz on railway station,Hindi News,Namaste India,