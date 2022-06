Namaste India: Who threatened Salman Khan?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has also been threatened. Salman's father Salim Khan has received a letter during the morning walk. It is written in the letter that the condition of Salman will also be the same as Moose Wala. Recently Punjabi singer Moose Wala was shot dead. After the threat letter surfaced, questions are being raised about the security of Salman Khan.