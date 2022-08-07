Namaste India: Will RCP's prediction come true?

Former Janata Dal United (JDU) President and former Union Minister RCP Singh announced his resignation from JDU after allegations of corruption. He also talked about forming his own party. He said that an attempt was made to malign my image.

