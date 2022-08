Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit: Cyber ​​Attack on Taiwan's presidential office website

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. Meanwhile, there has been a cyber attack on the website of the President's Office of Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

