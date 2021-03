Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee's 'padyatra' on wheel chair from Khudiram More to Thakur Chowk

CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a huge roadshow in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former aide and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram constituency in the Purba Medinipur district will go to polls for the second phase on April 1.