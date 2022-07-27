National Herald Case: ED's third day's questioning of Sonia Gandhi ends

The third day's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case is over. ED asked questions to Sonia Gandhi for 3 hours today. Yesterday, there was 6 hours of questioning, while on Monday the question-and-answer round lasted for about 2 hours.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

The third day's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case is over. ED asked questions to Sonia Gandhi for 3 hours today. Yesterday, there was 6 hours of questioning, while on Monday the question-and-answer round lasted for about 2 hours.