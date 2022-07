National Herald Case: Using ED to topple the government, says CM Ashok Gehlot

CM Ashok Gehlot said, ED is being used to topple the government, ED is doing tamasha in the country. Targeting the ED, CM Gehlot said, "This terror should be decided soon."

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

