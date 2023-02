videoDetails

Naxal attack: In Chhattisgarh, Naxalites shots on BJP leader

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Naxal attack: A major incident of terror by Naxalites has come to light in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. 2 Naxalites who came riding on a bike entered the house of BJP leader Sagar Sahu and shot him. After this, they escaped sitting on the bike.