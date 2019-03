NC, PDP responsible for problems Jammu and Kashmir face today: says PM Modi in Akhnoor

At a rally in Akhnoor on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his attack on the Opposition. Putting the onus of the state’s problems squarely on the Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, PM Modi said, “It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Watch this video to know more.