NCB may interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shovik Chakraborty in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) may interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shovik Chakraborty in the drugs case. NCB arrested two people in Sushant Rajput case case for 'drug angle'. The agency said on Wednesday that it has arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra, Mumbai. Whereas, Samuel Miranda is accused of buying drugs on the instructions of Shovik Chakraborty.